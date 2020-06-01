New George Floyd Autopsy Lists His Cause Of Death As ‘Homicide Caused By Asphyxia’

George Floyd’s family released the results of an independent autopsy they had performed on his body. The results of the examination listed his cause of death as “asphyxiation due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain.”

According to a CBS News report, Dr. Michael Baden and Dr. Allecia Wilson conducted the independent autopsy at the family’s request. Dr. Baden, who is a former chief medical examiner of New York City, and in 2014, he conducted an autopsy of Eric Gardner, who also died in police custody while he said, “I can’t breathe.” Floyd said the same thing before he died while in the custody of now-former Minneapolis police officers last Monday, which was Memorial Day in the United States. Derek Chauvin is the man who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes while three others stood there.

An attorney for the Floyd family called Floyd’s death a “public execution.” He also noted that Floyd’s death will not be in vain, and they will help create permanent and lasting change. Doctors noted that Floyd’s death is a homicide that occurred due to the compressive pressure of a knee to the neck and back.