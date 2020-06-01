Ana Paula Saenz Stuns In A Sexy Cut-Out Snakeskin-Print Bikini

Ana Paula Saenz gave her 1.1 million Instagram followers something to talk about today when she posted her latest tantalizing update. The 21-year-old model looked sexy as ever in a teeny tiny snakeskin-print bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredibly toned body.

Ana’s snakeskin-print, two-piece swimsuit was from the online retail giant, Fashion Nova. The minuscule sport-style top hardly contained her ample chest. The low-cut neckline showcased a nice view of her décolletage. The snug fit of the garment pushed her breasts up — exposing more cleavage. The cut-out along the base displayed a glimpse of her underboob, which delighted some viewers.

Although her lower body was cut-off from view, the shot still showed a hint of her bikini bottoms. She sported the matching pair that was seemingly a thong. It boasted a low-cut waistline, which highlighted her taut stomach. The color of the bathing suit beautifully complemented her flawless skin.

In the first snap, Ana stood in front of what looked like a tiled wall. She angled her upper body to the side as she tugged at the waistband of her bottoms. She faced her left, smiling with her pearly whites shown. Artificial light was likely used for the photos, as a bright light illuminated her killer curves.

The second picture featured the Mexican model in a similar pose. This time, she looked straight into the camera with her lips parted. Fans also couldn’t help but rave about her chiseled abs, with many gushing over it in the comments.

For the photoshoot, Ana had her brunette locks styled straight. She enhanced her beauty with minimal makeup. She appeared to wear well-defined eyebrows, a subtle application of eyeshadow, and a layer of mascara. She sported minimal jewelry, including a gold bangle and a red string bracelet.

In the caption, Ana wrote something about “toxic people” in both English and Spanish. She made sure to tag Fashion Nova, and its sister account, Fashion Nova Men, in both the post and the photo.

Many of Ana’s avid admirers went wild for the new addition to her feed. As of this writing, the latest share has racked up over 18,700 likes and 270-plus comments. Hundreds of followers dived into the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her impressive physique.

“I couldn’t agree more with your words. You look so beautiful, by the way!” wrote one of her fans.

“Excellent choice, princess. Never lose that gorgeous smile,” another follower commented.

“Miss Universe, there is no doubt,” added a third social media user.

“You are beautiful in spirit, as well as in your pictures,” gushed a fourth admirer.