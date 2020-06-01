Cindy Prado Sizzles In Crochet Bikini While Standing On A Beach

On Monday, June 1, American model Cindy Prado shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 28-year-old posing on a beach with outdoor furniture and palm trees in the blurred background. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Miami, Florida. Cindy sizzled in a white crochet bikini from the clothing company Fashion Nova. The swimwear put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips on full display. She piled on the accessories, wearing gold earrings, a matching bracelet, numerous rings, and a statement necklace adorned with seashells.

The bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in tousled waves and opted to wear a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, brown eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, peach blush, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the first image, Cindy tugged on her bikini bottoms, as she gazed directly into the camera, parting her full lips. She altered her position for the second photo by turning to the side. For the following snap, she leaned forward and pulled on her top’s tassels, as she flashed her beautiful smile. The fourth shot showed her facing away from the photographer, showing off her pert derriere. In the next picture, she lifted up her hands and jutted out her hips. The sixth image consisted of Cindy standing with her shoulders back and her arms to her side. She moved locations for the final shot and leaned on what appeared to be a cabana.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Fashion Nova.

Many of Cindy’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“You look absolutely stunning [b]eautiful,” gushed a fan, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“You’re perfect,” added a different devotee.

“This woman is special,” remarked another follower.

“Wow. Really beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 10,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination.