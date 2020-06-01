Donald Trump Slams Biden Campaign Staffers For Helping ‘Anarchists’ Get Out Of Jail

President Donald Trump took aim at presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s staffers on Monday after it was revealed they were donating to the bail fund for protesters.

Protests, which have devolved into looting and riots in many cities across the nation, have resulted in hundreds of arrests across the nation as widespread unrest continues in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

National sympathy for protesters has been tumultuous as the lines between protesters and rioters have become blurred. According to an analysis by Reuters at least 13 members of Biden’s campaign staff posted on Twitter Friday and Saturday about making donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which arranges bail for those arrested while demonstrating for social justice.

The president tweeted his disdain for the move, calling Biden’s staffers “radical left” and speculating about what else they could be doing to assist in the protest.

Sleepy Joe Biden’s people are so Radical Left that they are working to get the Anarchists out of jail, and probably more. Joe doesn’t know anything about it, he is clueless, but they will be the real power, not Joe. They will be calling the shots! Big tax increases for all, Plus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2020

The president’s swipe at Biden’s staffers included a jab at the former vice president himself, asserting that his likely Democratic opponent probably wasn’t aware of what his staffers were up to.

Andrew Bates, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign, told Reuters that his candidate opposes the current cash bail system and considers it to be a “modern-day debtors prison.” However, the campaign declined to comment as to whether the donations were coordinated by the campaign.

Bates pointed reporters to Biden’s earlier comments that protesters frustrated over the state of racism in America today have every right to be angry and frustrated. The spokesperson also stressed that they believe more violence won’t solve the problem of justice and inequality.

The president’s campaign said in an email to Reuters about the issue on Saturday that they find it “disturbing” that anyone, much less more than a dozen individuals, on Biden’s staff “would financially support the mayhem that is hurting innocent people and destroying what good people spent their lives building.”

Trump campaign members also called on Biden to condemn the riots that have caused vast destruction in inner cities across the nation.

Biden’s campaign staffers aren’t the only high profile individuals to donate to the protesters’ bail fund, however, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Demonstrators who gathered looking for social change after the viral video of Floyd’s death showed unnecessary aggression ending in death, have in some cases been arrested after their protests became violent.

Welcome to Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/9iHm0H1aYQ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 29, 2020

However, their cause has touched the hearts of many and Hollywood stars have also chipped in, looking to help pay bail.

Stars such as Steve Carell and Jameela Jamil have donated and posted confirmation of their donations to Twitter, encouraging others to do the same.

Other celebs who donated to the fund include comedian and actor Patton Oswalt and actress-turned-political-candidate Cynthia Nixon.