Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Pert Booty In Minuscule Monokini While Sitting Poolside

Anastasiya Kvitko treated her fans to a sultry new post on Instagram on Monday afternoon. The model shared a series of photos on her feed in which she sported a tiny, all-black monokini that left very little to the imagination as she posed by her pool. In the caption, Anastasiya asked fans to pick their favorite shot.

The photos showed Anastasiya straddling the edge of a round hot tub connected to a large in-ground pool. In the background, a covered patio with an outdoor couch could be seen, as well as a cluster of trees and hedges. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Anastasiya and highlighted her tan skin. She looked ready to soak up every last bit of sunlight in her skimpy swimwear.

Anastasiya’s monokini featured small, skintight panels of black fabric over her breasts as strings tied around her neck and back. Anastasiya looked close to bursting out of the top as her ample cleavage spilled out. In addition, a fair amount of sideboob and underboob were on show.

The rest of the one-piece consisted of only strings that ran across her flat, toned tummy and formed an X before connecting to a matching thong. The front of the thong remained low on Anastasiya’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs and pert derriere were fully exposed.

Anastasiya accessorized her outfit with a pair of silver sunglasses. She appeared to be makeup-free, though the model hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Anastasiya styled her hair down in sleek strands.

The first photo was taken from behind as Anastasiya leaned forward and arched her back, further emphasizing her round booty. In the second image, the model pointed her toes to elongate her pins. Finally, the third photo showed Anastasiya from a front view as she leaned back on the hot tub’s edge and pushed her chest out. She glistened as water droplets covered her legs.

The post garnered more than 42,000 likes and just over 1,000 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Anastasiya’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You are so unbelievably gorgeous,” one fan said.

“You have the best-looking body on Instagram I love you,” another user added.

Anastasiya always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. Last week, she headed out into the sun once more while rocking a tiny, tan one-piece.