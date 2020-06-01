Kellie Chauvin’s Divorce Papers Revealed, Fired Officer’s Estranged Spouse Wants No Spousal Support

The divorce filing from former Mrs. Minnesota Kellie May Chauvin reveals new details about her recent estrangement from fired police officer Derek Chauvin. Last week, Kellie Chauvin’s attorney announced her client’s intention to file for divorce. Now, TMZ shares some of the details from that paperwork.

The divorce filing lists the date of separation for the couple as May 28. This is just three days after George Floyd’s death and before the former Minneapolis officer was arrested.

The legal documents obtained by TMZ list an “irretrievable breakdown” in the marriage and indicate that the union “cannot be saved.”

The filing indicates that Kellie Chauvin does not want any temporary or permanent spousal support from her estranged husband. In addition, she is asking that Derek Chauvin not receive any spousal support either.

The divorce documentation requests an even split of the couple’s assets and she wants the title to a home they own in Windermere, Florida. She also asks that her maiden name be restored and the paperwork indicates that she wants ownership of the couple’s home in Oakdale, Minnesota as well.

The two got married on June 12, 2010. She was Mrs. Minnesota in 2018 and previously worked as a realtor for Re/Max Results. As the StarTribune details, she was born in Laos in 1974. Her family moved to Thailand in 1977 due to the war.

The Daily Mail details that Kellie Chauvin came to the United States as a child refugee and she has two adult sons from a prior relationship. Before becoming a realtor, she worked at the Hennepin County Medical Center as a radiologist. This is apparently where she met Derek Chauvin, who had brought a suspect to the facility for a health check and later came back to ask her out on a date.

While she is currently unemployed, the divorce filing states that Kellie Chauvin believes that she is fully capable of providing for herself.

Soon after Floyd’s death, rumors spread that Kellie Chauvin was also the sister of another officer at the scene. Claims spread like wildfire across social media that her brother is Tou Thao, the officer who was seen working with Derek Chauvin throughout much of the incident.

According to Kellie Chauvin’s attorney Amanda Mason-Sekula, this is not accurate. There is apparently no connection whatsoever between Thao and Kellie Chauvin.

Other than having her attorneys release a statement to the press and voice her intent to file for divorce, Kellie Chauvin has not provided any additional statements. Derek Chauvin remains in jail and is currently housed in solitary confinement at the Oak Park Heights Prison. He was slated to appear in court on Monday, but due to the ongoing protests in Minneapolis, that was pushed out to June 8.