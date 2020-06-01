Bethany Lily April Shows Off Some Cleavage In Bed: ‘We Could Nap Together’

The model posed in bed in a patterned top.

Bethany Lily April is a big fan of naps. In a new Instagram post, the model posed in bed and told her followers that she loves naps. She even invited them to join her in bed.

In the image, Bethany is laying on her side in bed with one arm under her breasts and another holding her phone. Her green eyes are looking at the camera, and her top only partially conceals the cleavage on display. She rocked a patterned top for the occasion, and her hair is perfectly styled and sprawled out on the bed. Just behind it, you can see that she’s snuggling up against some sort of furry creature, which could be a dog or a cat.

Bethany’s nap-time look also includes a full face of makeup, including shaped eyebrows and a soft pink lip. She’s also wearing mascara to highlight her long eyelashes, as well as foundation, eyeliner, blush and bronzer to match her tanned skin.

The post received an overwhelmingly positive reception from Bethany’s fans, who were eager to take her up on her invitation.

“I mean, yeah we could! ;D. So guilty of taking some, especially after an exhausting drawing session,” one user said of their own napping habits.

Others reflected on the fact that Bethany’s frequent naps may explain why she always looks perfect.

“No wonder you’re so beautiful, you getting all that beauty sleep,” another user remarked.

Still others were more eager to offer praise for Bethany’s beauty.

“Wow so beautiful hope you have a great day,” one user wrote.

“You are so beautiful, I just love your face, pretty smile,” another said.

In the first hour after the picture was posted, Bethany’s more than 2.9 million followers had already been liked thousands of times and commented on by more than 1,000 different users. Bethany even took to the comments herself, offering some replies to fans, including an additional clarification that she truly loves naps.

Although Bethany’s most recent post was of herself in bed after a nap, other recent posts have seen her take slightly more provocative poses while in bed. In one post from earlier in the month, the model rocks a tiny bra and panty set that just barely manages to hide her naturally curvy figure. In the photos, she poses in bed and leaves little to the imagination as she flaunts her ample breasts. The post was commented on more than 1,800 times, with many of those comments praising the photos and Bethany’s figure.