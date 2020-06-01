Rolling Stones Guitarist Ronnie Wood Poses For Sweet Photo With His 4-Year-Old Twin Daughters As He Turns 73

The veteran rocker celebrated his birthday two days after his twins turned four.

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood turned 73 years old on June 1. The music legend celebrated his birthday just two days after his twin daughters, Gracie and Alice, turned four, and he pised for a sweet family photo with them during their shared birthday week.

On the official Rolling Stones Instagram page, a photo of the musician posing in a red velvet jacket and holding his signature guitar was shared with fans. The post received more than 44,000 likes and more than 800 comments as fans wished the veteran rocker a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday Ronnie! Keep rockin’,” one fan wrote, before adding a guitar and heart emoji.

Ronnie’s wife Sally, 42, also shared a photo of the rocker on his birthday. In a sweet pic, Ronnie’s twin daughters were shown wearing matching sunshine dresses as they hugged their famous father’s legs.

Ronnie later took to social media to share a video of him thanking fans for all of their birthday messages. In the video, the Rolling Stones rocker was wearing sunglasses as he stood outside in a white t-shirt and black jeans amid gorgeous, sunny weather. The Grammy-winning musician looked happy and healthy as he blew kisses to his fans on his special day.

In comments to the post, fans from all over the world left even more messages for Ronnie.

“Happiest birthday and many more!” one fan wrote.

“Happy Birthday Ronnie!! Keep on rocking! I hope you are eternal!” another wrote.

“Happy Happy Birthday!!! You’re such a big part of my life’s soundtrack!” a third fan added.

Ronnie’s birthday photo and video come on the heels of his twin daughters’ fourth birthday. The rocker shared a rare photo of his little girls on social media to mark the twins’ big day on May 30.

In the photo, the lookalike sisters were all smiles as they sat on a garden bench in the woods with matching pink skirts and adorable shirts that had the number “4” on them.

Gracie Jane and Alice Rose are Ronnie’s daughters with his third wife, Sally. Ronnie also has four older children from his two previous marriages.

With his wild party days long behind him, Ronnie has been vocal about his sobriety and the fact that he got a “second chance” as a dad later in life. In 2017, Ronnie’s wife Sally told Hello magazine that he’s like royalty when it comes to his birthday due to the anniversary of his sobriety.

“Ronnie’s like the Queen – he has two birthdays,” Sally told the outlet. “He has the day he was born and the day he got sober, which is also a day that deserves attention.”