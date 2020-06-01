Vicky Aisha Flaunts Incredible Cleavage In Plunging Lace Bralette

On Monday, June 1, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.3 million followers to enjoy.

The close-up shot, which focused only on her face and upper body, showed her posing in front of a magenta backdrop. Vicky put her shoulders back and tilted her head, as she gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The tattooed model sizzled in a white bralette with lace detailing. The plunging garment put her ample cleavage on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Vicky also sported numerous silver earrings and her signature hoop nose ring.

The 28-year-old styled her shoulder-length hair in pigtails and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. She seemed to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. The glamorous look also appeared to have included sculpted eyebrows, warm-toned eyeshadow, black eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the Instagram star gave her followers well wishes amid these difficult times. She then implied that she wants to be hugged and asked her followers if they also felt that way.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“I’ve needed a hug for a long time now,” wrote one commenter.

“I 100% need a hug which is good cause I’m finally back with my dog and she loves them. Hope you are still doing well,” remarked another Instagram user.

Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look amazing,” gushed a fan, adding a kissing mark emoji to the comment.

“Gorgeous [lady] you are stunning,” added a different devotee.

Vicky graciously responded to some of the comments. Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading pictures that showed her wearing the same white bralette, which she paired with matching high-waisted underwear and a pink lace robe. That post has been liked over 30,000 times since it was shared.