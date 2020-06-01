Barack Obama Offers Words Of Advice To George Floyd Protesters” ‘Let’s Get To Work’

'[We must] channel our justifiable anger into peaceful, sustained, and effective action,' he wrote.

Former president Barack Obama addressed George Floyd protesters on Monday, calling on those challenging racial inequality and police brutality to channel their anger into constructive action.

In an op-ed published Monday on Medium, the 44th president noted that the protests, which have occurred in multiple cities across the country over the past several days, at times devolving into violence, represent “momentum” that could bring about lasting change.

“The waves of protests across the country represent a genuine and legitimate frustration over a decades-long failure to reform police practices and the broader criminal justice system in the United States,” he wrote.

He also noted that the protesters who have acted in violence — burning and looting, clashing with police, clashing with other protesters — detract from the message the peaceful protesters are trying to convey.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

“I saw an elderly black woman being interviewed today in tears because the only grocery store in her neighborhood had been trashed,” he wrote.

He went on to note that some people believe that the only way to affect change when it comes to racial bias in the criminal justice system is to protest, and that voting is a waste of time.

“I couldn’t disagree more,” he wrote, noting that the best way to get legislative change enacted is to elect lawmakers who will push for the changes the people want.

He explained to his readers that, during times of crisis such as this, it’s human nature to focus on the highest levels of government; specifically, the presidency and the federal government. And while ideally the president and the Justice Department would be advocates for racial equality in policing, the elected officials who have the most direct impact on policing are state and local lawmakers.

“It’s mayors and county executives that appoint most police chiefs and negotiate collective bargaining agreements with police unions. It’s district attorneys and state’s attorneys that decide whether or not to investigate and ultimately charge those involved in police misconduct,” he wrote.

Lastly, he noted that vague calls for criminal justice and police reform oft fall on deaf ears, and that the reforms needed in one city may not be the same reforms needed in another city.

To those ends, he pointed to a document developed by the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights while he was in office. The toolkit, as he calls it, outlines ways in which policing can be reformed. Those ways include changes in training, in how arrests and searches are carried out, among others.

“If, going forward, we can channel our justifiable anger into peaceful, sustained, and effective action, then this moment can be a real turning point in our nation’s long journey to live up to our highest ideals. Let’s get to work,” he wrote.