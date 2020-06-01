Anna Delyla Flaunts Killer Legs In Short Leather Miniskirt For ’50 Shades Of Black’ Look

Anna Delyla busted out an all-black outfit on Instagram that showed off her incredible figure. The post went live on her feed yesterday, and many of her 594,000-plus fans have gone wild over it.

The selfie-style shot captured the model posed inside in a home that was decorated with a mirrored table and black-studded chairs. The space next to her had a few large windows that were lined with a statue and candle, allowing for plenty of light to cascade over her figure and illuminate her allover glow. She did not use a geotag that indicated her specific location, but in her caption, she shared that the photo was a throwback. Anna referenced the famous movie 50 Shades of Grey but put her own spin on it by switching out the “grey” with “black.” She also asked fans what kind of cheat meal they were planning on indulging in.

The fitness coach gave fans a great look at her figure in the sexy, two-piece set that accentuated her tan complexion. On top, she wore a long-sleeved black crop top that possessed a deep V-neckline while leaving her decolletage completely bare and exposing ample cleavage for the camera. The garment clung tightly to her midsection and further accentuated her taut tummy and tiny waist.

On her lower half, Anna sported a black leather skirt that was as tight as her top. Its thick waistband covered her navel and helped showcase her hourglass curves while its incredibly short length left her muscular thighs on display. The fitness coach added a pair of strappy black sandals that added some height to her frame and also flaunted her fit calves.

Anna did not add any additional accessories to her red-hot look, but she styled her long, brunette tresses in a straight fashion that fell over her chest and grazed her hip. It was hard to tell exactly how much makeup Anna was wearing, but she appeared to sport defined brows and a few thick coats of mascara.

Fans have not been shy about showering the post with love in the form of 15,000 likes and nearly 400 comments. Some Instagrammers shared their cheat meal while countless others gushed over Anna’s fit figure.

“This outfit on you, soooo beautiful babe,” one follower raved.

“I lose my breath every time I see your photo,” a second fan added with a single heart-eye emoji.

“You look amazing in black so fine,” one more added with a few flames.