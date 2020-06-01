Yaslen Clemente Rocks A Sexy Leopard-Print Bikini In Instagram Video

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente tantalized her 1.9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot video in which she danced around in a skimpy leopard-print bikini. She didn’t include a geotag on the post, but appeared to be at home in her apartment. A kitchen was visible in the background with a man occasionally spotted walking around, and Yaslen stood in front of a large television screen playing the music video of the song she was dancing to.

Yaslen tagged the musical artist behind the song, iZaak, in the caption of the post, and expressed to her fans how much she was loving the tune.

The bikini she wore in the short video clip was from the brand Miranda ao Mar, a Brazilian beachwear company. The bikini top had triangular cups that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and a leopard-print fabric that looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin. The strings going around her neck had a unique double-strap style, and the look exposed plenty of her toned stomach as well.

Yaslen paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that were a high-cut style, elongating her legs while also emphasizing her curvaceous hourglass physique. At the beginning of the video, Yaslen tugged at the sides of her bikini bottoms as she swayed her hips and played with her blond curls.

At one point in the video, Yaslen spun around so that her followers could check out the back of the swimsuit as well. The bikini bottoms were a thong style with a triangular piece of leopard-print fabric nestled against her lower back. Her pert rear was on full display in the skimpy two-piece, and fans could also glimpse a tattoo on her lower back.

She danced to the song, seductively swaying her hips and mouthing along to the lyrics at certain points, before ending the video by blowing a kiss at the camera.

Yaslen’s followers couldn’t get enough of the steamy video, and the post racked up over 28,400 views within just two hours. It also received 239 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“You look amazing,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“The best physique on Ig,” another follower commented.

“You are literally one of my favorite people,” another follower added.

“Omg you are gorgeous,” a fourth fan remarked.

