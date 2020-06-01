Chiara de Blasio: Who Is New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Daughter?

The 25-year-old has been open about her own struggles with mental health and substance abuse.

Chiara de Blasio, the 25-year-old daughter of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, was arrested on Saturday night as she joined other protesters in calling for justice for George Floyd, the unarmed African American man who died last week in police custody. As CBS News reported, she was arrested for “unlawful assembly” for allegedly refusing to leave after police officers ordered protesters to vacate the area where she was protesting.

She Was Born December 6, 1994

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Chiara is the oldest of two children born to De Blasio and his wife, poet Chirlane McCray, who is African American; her younger brother is Dante. According to Guest of a Guest, she grew up in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Park Slope, before her father was elected mayor and the family moved into Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the city’s mayor.

She was educated at the prestigious Beacon School in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, then moved west to attend Santa Clara University, where she studied Criminal Justice and minored in Women’s and Gender Studies.

She Has Been Open About Her Struggles With Mental Health And Substance Abuse

Astrid Stawiarz / Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Back in 2015, as CSN News reported at the time, the de Blasio family released a video in which Chiara, at the time a college sophomore, spoke candidly about struggling with depression and addiction while in high school and during her freshman year of college, during which she abused alcohol and marijuana.

“It made it easier, the more I drank and did drugs, to share some common ground with people. It didn’t start out as, like, a huge thing for me, but then it became a really huge thing for me,” she said at the time.

She noted that her parents tried to help her, but her father was busy with his career. Bother her mother and her father, she says, were “emotionally committed” to getting her the help she needed.

Eventually, she entered a rehab facility in New York City.

“Getting sober is always a positive thing, and by no means is it easy — it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done — but it’s so worth it,” she said.

She Is Currently The Program Coordinator of Feminists for Justice at Santa Clara Community Action Program

Giovanni Marino / Getty Images

According to a LinkedIn profile bearing her name and a photograph of a woman who appears to be her, Chiara works in social justice. According to the website of the program she works for, the organization is “a group of individuals passionate about social justice who believe that we as students have power to positively contribute to our community and be activists!”