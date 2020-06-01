YouTube Star Saffron Barker Poses In Cropped Tie-Dye Jumper & Shorts From Her Clothing Line

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to her Instagram story 21 hours ago to pose in an outfit taken from her new clothing range with In The Style. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has been wowing fans with her recent ensembles and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The 19-year-old stunned in a long-sleeved multicolored tie-dye cop top that displayed a hint of her toned midriff. She paired the look with light green high-waisted shorts that fell way above her knees and showed off her legs. Barker accessorized herself with a necklace with a heart pendant, a couple of bracelets, rings, and a gold watch. To complete the outfit, she put on a pair of lace-up sneakers and sported her blond wavy long hair in a high bun. For her makeup application, Barker looked to be wearing a glossy lip, black mascara, eyeliner, and contour.

In the image, the YouTuber — who boasts more than 2.3 million subscribers — was captured sitting on a brick wall outdoors in front of green nature. She rested one hand beside her and raised the other to her head. Barker parted her legs slightly and looked directly in front of her with a subtle pout.

On her story, the blond beauty expressed that the response she’s had over the collection means the world to her. Due to popular demand, In The Style will be restocking the items as soon as possible.

On May 28, she posted an image of herself in the same ensemble and location. Barker had been photographed from the knees up and looked at the camera lens with a smile.

Fans of the video content creator have been sharing their thoughts on the collection all over her social media.

“I am so excited for my order to arrive!!!! Forever PROUD of you,” one user wrote.

“Just placed an order :p I’m sure it won’t be the only order,” another devotee shared.

” Can’t wait to be rocking your clothes!! @saffronbarker will tag you in it when I get it,” remarked a third fan.

“Already bought the orange tracksuit and the sage tie-dye shorts!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Barker is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore an oversized cream hoodie paired with yellow shorts that fell above her knees. Barker clipped back some of her blond wavy hair and left the rest down. She went barefoot for the occasion and opted for a coat of black nail polish on her short nails.