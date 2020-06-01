Katelyn Runck Bares Cleavage & Abs In Low-Cut Crop Top, Flowing Skirt On Instagram

Katelyn Runck showed off her stunning body in a new post on her Instagram feed on Monday afternoon. The model shared a series of photos in which she sported a barely there, cleavage-baring crop top and a matching skirt as she posed with some greenery. Her minuscule ensemble left little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Katelyn standing in front of what looked to be a shed lined with tall, green hedges. A square, wooden bin filled with stalks could also be seen beside the model. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Katelyn and highlighted her tan skin. She looked positively radiant in her classy yet sexy ensemble.

Katelyn’s outfit included a white cropped shirt covered in pink flowers. The bandeau-style top featured puffy short sleeves and an incredibly low-cut neckline that barely contained Katelyn’s busty chest. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center as the ruched fabric hugged her breasts. The top cut off just below Katelyn’s bust, so her flat, toned tummy was on show.

Katelyn paired the top with a matching flare skirt. The loose-fitting skirt’s waistband rested just above Katelyn’s hips, drawing attention to her curvy figure. The fabric came down to her knees, so a bit of her long, lean legs were visible.

Katelyn accessorized her outfit with a dark pink flower in her hair. She also sported a full face of makeup, including what looked to be contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, blue eyeliner, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. Katelyn wore her long, dark hair down and pushed to one side.

The first photo showed Katelyn from the waist-up as she wrapped her arms around her chest, which caused her top to ripple and expose more cleavage. She pursed her lips for the camera and flashed a sultry gaze. In the second shot, the babe cocked one hip to the side in a way that emphasized her figure as she held the flower at her side and smiled.

The post garnered more than 8,400 likes and nearly 500 comments in an hour as fans showered Katelyn in compliments.

“You are slaying it!! Wow!!” one fan said.

“Gorgeous!! And what a cute fit!!!” another user added.

“You are a big WOW,” a third follower wrote.

Katelyn’s fans know that she can pull off any look. The babe shared another post over the weekend in which she stripped down to a sequined string bikini, which her followers loved.