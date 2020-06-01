Derek Jeter Issues Statement Following The Death Of George Floyd: ‘It Is Time For Racial Hatred To End’

Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter just released a statement on the death of George Floyd. Floyd’s death, which coroners have claimed was likely due to the excessive force of the Minneapolis police officer who arrested him, has sparked major protests across the United States against police brutality.

Jeter posted the message to his Facebook page, opening with his grief and emphasizing the need to end racial hatred and injustice.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of George Floyd and feel the pain and outrage it has caused his family and people throughout the world. This is a narrative that has happened far too often with us as people of color. It is time for racial hatred to end and to be unquestionably recognized and responded to with severe punishment,” he wrote.

Jeter then discussed the resulting protests that have taken place over the past few days, noting that it was “encouraging” to him that people of “all colors around the world” were voicing the need to act against police brutality.

Though the original protests began in Minneapolis — the site of Floyd’s death — they have since spread not only to other American cities, such as New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, but also to international locations like London, Berlin, and Toronto.

The baseball star voiced his supporter for the protesters, adding that he believed it was wrong to “demonize” them.

Jeter closed his message on a poignant and personal note, highlighting the fact that he hoped his own children and family members would not have to grow up in a world with the same issues.

“I hope that my children and nephews don’t have to live in a society where people are unjustly treated because of the color of their skin,” he wrote, while encouraging his fans to “take action.”

In under 40 minutes, the message had already been shared over 700 times and received 600 replies. Many of the comments were expressions of support for the star athlete.

However, others expressed their disappointment that Jeter didn’t mention or voice his disapproval of the fact that some of the protests had descended into violence and looting. Jeter has not appeared to reply to any comment, either supportive or critical.

