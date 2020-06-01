Qimmah Russo And Her Mother Pose In Matching Outfits For Sexy Snaps

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo surprised her 1.5 million Instagram followers with a series of snaps in which she posed alongside her mother, whose age-defying beauty had Qimmah’s followers stunned. Qimmah didn’t include a geotag on the post, but the duo appeared to be outdoors, and opted to wear matching ensembles for the sizzling shots.

In the first snap, Qimmah faced her mother, who identifies herself in her Instagram bio as Kodi Della’Ray. Qimmah rocked a black crop top with a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and lace trim around the cups for a feminine twist. The cropped length of the top meant that several inches of her chiselled stomach were on display as well.

Qimmah finished off the ensemble with a pair of figure-hugging jeans that looked painted on, and a pair of hoop earrings. She held hands with her mother, and the two turned their bodies to face one another, although both glanced at the camera with smiles on their faces. Kodi wore a very similar outfit, with ruffled details along the cups of her black top and tight jeans.

The second snap showed off more of Kodi’s gravity-defying derriere, and the duo both had long hair that cascaded down their backs in a sleek style.

The two got close in the third snap, as Qimmah leaned against her mother and laughed while they held hands. Kodi’s cleavage was on display in the skimpy top, and she looked stunning.

The fourth and final snap that Qimmah opted to share was a close-up shot cropped just above their waists. The two both tilted their heads towards one another and stared at the camera, and the resulting photo was stunning.

Qimmah paired the sweet snaps with a heartfelt caption, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post received over 13,300 likes within just 52 minutes, and in less than an hour had 653 comments as well.

“Wow…… your mom is beautiful!!!!!!!” one fan commented.

“I want whatever your mum is doing… wow! Queens,” another fan wrote, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“You two are lovely as can be,” another follower added.

“Wow! I thought that was your sister! Good genes!!!” a fourth fan commented, stunned by Qimmah’s mother’s age-defying looks.

Qimmah loves to flaunt her own curves in skimpy attire, and just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she did just that. She posed in front of a pink car while rocking a pair of high-waisted jeans with button closures and a gray bralette that left little to the imagination. Her physique looked flawless in the smoking-hot ensemble, and her followers rushed to hit the like button as the post obtained over 28,600 likes within less than a day.