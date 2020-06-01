Donny Osmond & Wife Debbie Reveal Big Baby News On Instagram

The couple will welcome their 11th grandchild this fall.

Donny Osmond and wife Debbie recently revealed big baby news in a video shared with the entertainer’s 195,000 Instagram followers. The couple’s son, Chris, and his wife, Alta, will be first-time parents this fall. The “Puppy Love” singer and his wife took part in a sweet gender reveal ceremony which indicated that the family will soon welcome a little girl. Donny and Debbie are already grandparents to 10 grandchildren, and this newest addition will bring the grand total to 11.

Chris and Alta’s daughter will be the second granddaughter for the couple who recently celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary. The couple has nine grandsons and one granddaughter thus far.

In the video, the couple was seen in their backyard with their beloved pooch circling their feet. They stood together with colored powder cannons in their hands. Donny wore a gray shirt and blue jeans for the big reveal, while Debbie wore a reddish-orange shirt and a long blue jean skirt.

The couple stood apart from their family members who attended the big reveal, and the event appeared to be held in the family’s expansive yard in Utah. A large mountain range could be seen in the distance, its peaks reaching toward the blue sky overhead.

Donny and Debbie waited as their family members counted down from 10 to one. They shot the cannons toward the sky, and pink smoke billowed in the air. Donny was happily stunned by the news, as was Debbie. Donny quickly hugged Alta first, who smiled widely as her secret was revealed. Donny then hugged his son. Debbie followed suit soon after, hugging Chris and then Alta.

Chris and Alta wed in 2017 at the Sundance Mountain Resort, the place where Donny initially met Debbie over 44 years earlier. Donny and Debbie share four other sons as well, including Donald, Jeremy, Brandon, and Joshua.

Chris and Alta also revealed the big news to their family and friends via an Instagram post, one wherein they stated how thrilled they were to become first-time parents.

Donny’s fans sent their congratulatory comments after watching the sweet video upload.

“Lovely news..a new granddaughter too! Yours and Debbies’ reactions are priceless! Congratulations to Chris and Alta!” wrote one follower.

“Oh wow, congratulations, loved seeing this happy family time!. How exciting,” remarked a second fan.

“How amazing! Congratulations to you all, but especially to Alta and Chris. How exciting! Wishing you all the very best from the bottom of my heart,” stated a third follower.

“Babies area always blessed and happy news,” a fourth fan commented.