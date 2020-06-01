Donny Osmond & Wife Debbie Reveal Big Baby News On Instagram

The couple will welcome their 11th grandchild this fall.

Donny Osmond and wife Debbie revealed big baby news in a video shared with the entertainer’s 195,000 Instagram followers. The couple’s son Chris and his wife Alta will be first-time parents this fall. The “Puppy Love” singer and his wife Debbie took part in a sweet gender reveal ceremony that revealed the family will welcome a little girl to their growing group of members. Donny and Debbie are already grandparents to ten grandchildren thus far. This newest addition will bring their grand total to 11.

Chris and Alta’s daughter will be the second granddaughter for the couple who recently celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary. The couple has nine grandsons and one granddaughter.

The couple was seen in their backyard with their beloved pooch circling their feet as they stood together with colored powder cannons in their hands. Donny wore a gray shirt and blue jeans for the big reveal. His stunning wife Debbie donned a reddish-orange shirt and a long blue jean skirt.

The couple stood apart from their family members who attended the big reveal. The event appeared to be held in the family’s expansive yard in Utah. A large mountain range could be seen in the distance, its peaks reached towards the blue sky overhead.

Donny and Debbie waited as their family members counted down from 10 to 1. They shot the cannons towards the sky as pink smoke billowed in the air. Donny was happily stunned by the news as was Debbie. Donny quickly hugged Alta first, who smiled widely that their secret was now revealed. He then hugged his son. Debbie followed soon after, hugging Chris and then Alta as they appeared thrilled with the news of the latest addition to their growing family.

Chris and Alta wed in 2017 at the Sundance Mountain Resort, the place where Donny initially met Debbie over 44 years earlier. Donny and Debbie share four other sons as well including Donald, Jeremy, Brandon, and Joshua.

Chris and Alta also revealed the big news to their family and friends via an Instagram post where they stated how thrilled they were to become first-time parents.

Donny’s fans sent their congratulatory comments after watching the sweet video upload.

“Lovely news..a new granddaughter too! Yours and Debbies’ reactions are priceless! Congratulations to Chris and Alta!” said one follower of the former teen idol singer.

“Oh wow, congratulations, loved seeing this happy family time!. How exciting,” remarked a second fan.

“How amazing! Congratulations to you all, but especially to Alta and Chris. How exciting! Wishing you all the very best from the bottom of my heart,” stated a third follower.

“Babies area always blessed and happy news,” said a fourth fan on Instagram.