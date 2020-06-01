Kayla Moody Sports Skimpy Bikini & Rubs Tanning Oil On Chest While Sitting On A Boat

On Monday, June 1, American model Kayla Moody started off the workweek by sharing a suggestive video with her 792,000 Instagram followers.

The brief clip seemed to have been edited, giving it a slow-motion effect. In the video, the social media sensation sat on a boat that was moving through a beautiful body of water at an undisclosed location. Numerous trees can be seen in the background. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a black-and-white bikini adorned with a unique pattern that included skulls, hearts, and stars. The skimpy swimsuit put her incredible cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Kayla kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

The blond bombshell styled her windblown hair in a side ponytail and opted to wear a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick. She also sported a white-tipped French manicure.

The clip begins with the model spraying tanning oil on her chest, as she tilted her head upwards and closed her eyes. She then laughed and rubbed the oil into her skin. The remainder of the video focuses on Kayla’s unbelievable body.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the fact that it was Monday.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 3,000 likes. Many of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Beautiful lady,” gushed a fan, adding a string of red heart and fire emoji to the comment.

“Kayla you’re an absolute Goddess sweetheart,” added a different devotee.

“Love your absolutely gorgeous body,” remarked another follower.

“You are a sweet and beautiful woman,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the provocative post, and instead left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Kayla has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a video, in which she wore a gold bikini that left little to the imagination. That post has been viewed over 47,000 times since it was shared.