Brazilian Bombshell Gizele Oliveira Heats Things Up In Skimpy Denim Top & Matching Jeans

Gizele Oliveira shared another series of sizzling s snaps on her page that saw her rocking denim from head to toe. The multi-photo update was posted on her page just moments ago, and Gizele flaunted her famous figure for fans.

The new post was comprised of four photos that captured her in a two-piece denim set that did her nothing but favors. Each of the images showed Gizele at a different angle, ensuring that her body was able to be seen from all aspects. The first photo in the set caught the model facing her backside to the camera while the second and third captured her from the front. The last shot in the set treated fans to a profile view, and each one was just as hot as the next.

Gizele kept things simple in a two-piece set that was constructed of dark denim fabric. Her scandalous top had just enough material to cover her chest and its thick straps secured around her back and near her ribs. The plunging neckline fell between the model’s bust and exposed ample cleavage as well as teasing glimpses of her arms and shoulders. The simple piece had stitching around her chest, making for a fun pattern. The back had the same deep cut as the front and showcased a glimpse of her sculpted arms and shoulders. Gizele’s naturally tanned skin complimented the denim perfectly.

Her bottoms were not as revealing but made a great addition to the edgy vibe. The jeans were constructed of the same denim and sat snug on her waist while flaunting her taut tummy. The jeans were slightly baggy in the thighs but still did a great job of showing off her lean legs. Gizele did not add any further accessories to her look but did show off a tiny tattoo on her left arm.

The Brazilian babe styled her long, dark treses with a middle part, and her short bangs swept across her forehead. She also appeared to be wearing a full application of glam that seemed to include eyeliner, light pink shadow, and subtle blush and matte lipstick.

In its short time live, the photos have earned a stamp of approval with over 2,000 likes and dozens of comments.

“Wow, amazing look,” one of the model’s fans commented on the shot.

“You are the best beautiful woman,” a second social media user added with a flame and heart-eye emoji.

“Wow!! What an outfit,” another exclaimed, followed by a trio of flames.