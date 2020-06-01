‘One Piece’ Chapter 981 Spoilers: Whitebeard Pirates Appear In Wano, Secret Behind Apoo’s Power Revealed

There are still a few days left before the official release of One Piece Chapter 981, but spoilers are surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece is expected to feature the situation at the ongoing banquet at Onigashima and the appearance of the remnants of the Whitebeard Pirates in the Land of Wano. It is also set to reveal the secret behind the mysterious devil power of Beast Pirates Headliner and On Air Pirates captain Scratchmen Apoo.

According to the spoilers at Reddit, One Piece Chapter 981 would start with the continuation of the battle between Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid and Apoo. While Apoo was busy chasing Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro of the Straw Hat Pirates, Kid caught him off guard and attacked him with Punk Gibson. Though it wasn’t enough to completely defeat him, Apoo suffered serious damage from Kid’s attack.

During the fight between Kid and Apoo, Killer started revealing some useful information about the traitor’s devil fruit power. Killer said that the range of Apoo’s attack is based on how far a target can hear the sound. Killer might also disclose why Luffy and Zoro were unable to sense Apoo’s attack using the Observation Haki.

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers also confirmed the appearance of Marco the Phoenix and the remnants of the Whitebeard Pirates in the Land of Wano. When Nekomamushi met with Marco, he didn’t get an assurance that the Whitebeard Pirates would join them in their war against Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido as they needed to protect their late captain’s homeland from his self-proclaimed son, Edward Weevil.

However, it seems like Marco and the Whitebeard Pirates managed to solve their own problem and ready to give the Straw Hat Pirates alliance a hand. According to the spoilers, One Piece Chapter 981 would feature the brief clash between the Whitebeard Pirates and the Big Mom Pirates. Unlike what most fans believed, Emperor Big Mom’s subordinates aren’t yet in the banquet and are still having a hard time entering the Land of Wano. The Whitebeard Pirates may have already received information about the newly-formed alliance between Emperor Kaido and Emperor Charlotte Linlin so they would try to stop the Big Mom Pirates from entering the Land of Wano and joining the war.

One Piece Chapter 981 is also set to introduce one member of the Numbers – Hacha. There’s still no information available about Hacha’s power as he is only shown laughing and drinking in the banquet. Meanwhile, the members of the Flying Six started their search for Yamato. Who’s Who is featured taking his own men out of the party and preparing to commence their mission to find Emperor Kaido’s beloved son.

One Piece Chapter 981 would also show Kinemon’s group quietly passing Black Maria’s territory inside Onigashima. They thought that everything would go smoothly at first until they encounter Emperor Big Mom. After making eye contact with Emperor Big Mom, Straw Hat Pirates doctor Tony Tony Chopper would immediately hide in the tank and try to leave the place as fast as they could.