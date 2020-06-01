Laura Amy Shows Off Plenty Of Underboob In Latest Instagram Photo

Laura Amy shared a new tantalizing photo on her Instagram page on Sunday, May 31. In the new post, the Australian model wore a skintight bikini set that showed her underboob, along with her incredibly toned figure.

The brand-new snap showed Laura lounging inside her home. She laid on the cushioned sofa wearing her sexy ensemble. She posed by angling her body sideways, and teasingly tugged at her bottoms with her right hand. She placed her left hand on top of her head while pensively looking to the side as the photographer took the snap. Sunlight came in from the windows, brightening the whole room and Laura’s curves. It also made her tanned skin glow.

Although not visible in the shot due to her angle, the influencer’s neon green bandeau top seemingly featured a scoop neckline that displayed her ample cleavage. The teeny tiny swimwear had a snug fit and barely covered her perky chest, exposing her underboob.

She sported the matching bikini bottoms. The piece seemed to be high-waisted, exposing a generous amount of skin. The thin waistband emphasized her slender hips and chiseled midsection. From the view, the swimwear was presumably a thong.

Laura enhanced her natural beauty with cosmetics. She appeared to wear a high-coverage foundation, filled-in eyebrows, thick mascara, and cat eyeliner. She seemed to have added a hint of blush, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick with a clear lip gloss on top. She accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a dainty chain necklace, and a ring. She also left her long, black hair loose and presumably unstyled.

In the caption, she shared with her fans that the scanty swimwear she wore in the snap was from Oh Polly Swim. She tagged the brand, as well as their main account in both the post and the photo.

The latest share racked up over 15,000 likes and more than 320 comments in less than a day. Many of Laura’s admirers were quick to shower her with compliments, with several fans admiring her incredibly toned physique. Some followers chose to leave a string of emoji in the comments section.

“You are so sexy and so beautiful! I appreciate you posting this seductive picture. Thank you,” one of her followers commented.

“I love the color of this swimsuit. It complements your skin tone,” wrote another fan.

“I guess Australia’s winter won’t stop you from posting bikini pics. Thanks for making us happy,” added a third social media user.

“You almost gave me a heart attack with this photo. Amazing legs and sexy body!” gushed a fourth Instagrammer.