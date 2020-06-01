Alexa Collins Enjoys A ‘Lazy Cabana’ Day In Red String Bikini

Alexa Collins‘ most recent Instagram share shows her making the most of a sunny day. The steamy new shot was added to her feed a short time ago, and it added some serious heat to her already fiery feed.

The photo captured her and her man, Tom Shields, basking in the sun with bright blue skies overhead. Alexa did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but she noted that they were enjoying a cabana day together. Alexa rested her arm on Tom’s chest and appeared to be relaxed as she gazed into the camera with a seductive stare. Her day of fun in the sun called for sexy swimwear in the form of a red bikini that did nothing but favors for her bombshell curves.

Alexa’s top was constructed of red fabric, and the well-known Dior logo was patterned all over the number. The piece boasted a halterneck style with tiny, triangular cups that hardly contained her ample assets, and her cleavage came spilling out of the middle. Its thin straps secured around her neck and back, and left her bronzed shoulders on full display. Meanwhile, the bottom of the item sat snug on her chest, further accentuating her ample bust.

The bikini bottoms were just as sexy and had tiny string sides that were tied into bows. They rested on her hips and offered a small glimpse of her toned thighs while the suit’s dangerously low front fully exposed her taut abs and trim midsection. Alexa added another designer piece to her look with a gold Chanel necklace with a silver charm that bore the company logo. Alexa also added a double-layered jeweled ring on her right hand.

The blond babe shielded her eyes from the UV rays with an oversized pair of aviators with chic silver rims. She wore her hair with a middle part, and her layered tresses tumbled over her shoulders. Alexa appeared to be wearing a small amount of glam that looked to include eyeliner and mascara. Tom opted for a more casual look and sported a plain white t-shirt and a pair of light blue shorts.

It comes as no surprise that the photo has garnered a ton of attention with over 8,000 likes and 80 comments in only an hour.

“Beautiful PHOTO of you 2,” one follower commented on the bikini-clad image.

“ALEXA ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS looking,” another person chimed in with a single red rose emoji.

“Espically stunning wow you defiantly compliment each other,” a third social media user raved.