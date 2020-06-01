Kindly Myers Rocks Skimpy White Two-Piece While Lounging By The Pool

Kindly Myers turned up the heat in a new post on Instagram on Monday morning. The Playboy Bunny shared a photo on her feed in which she sported a barely-there white two-piece while lounging by the pool. Kindly’s look did nothing but favors for her assets and certainly drove fans wild.

The photo showed Kindly sitting on the edge of a black iron bench. Beside her, a rectangular pool could be seen with a diving board at the end. A wall of shrubs with small pink flowers could be seen in the background as the sun washed over the scene and highlighted Kindly’s tan body. She looked ready for a dip in the water in her minuscule string bikini.

Kindly’s ensemble included a triangle-shaped top with strings that tied around her neck and back. In addition, two strings ran between her breasts in an X shape and wrapped around her waist, hugging her curves. The top’s low-cut neckline did little to cover Kindly’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center and on the sides.

Kindly’s flat, toned tummy was exposed between the top and matching thong bottom. The bikini bottom featured s thin piece of fabric on the front of her waist, while the sides were made of more layered strings that came up high above her hips. Her curvy thighs and long, lean legs were on show in the high-cut piece.

Kindly accessorized her outfit with a dainty silver necklace. She also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup, including what looked to be heavy bronzer, highlighter, smoky eyeshadow, and a pink lip gloss. Her long, blond hair was styled in a sleek, wavy blowout.

Kindly straddled the bench as she pointed her toes, which elongated her pins. She also arched her back slightly to draw attention to her hourglass figure. Kindly rested one hand between her legs and pressed her other arm against her chest, causing her cleavage to spill over. She clutched a handful of hair and parted her lips for the camera.

The post garnered more than 4,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in an hour as fans expressed admiration for Kindly’s killer physique in the comments section.

“Incredibly gorgeous babe,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“You are a beautiful seductress,” another user added.

“What a stunnerrrrr,” a third follower wrote.

Kindly always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post over the weekend, the model snapped a mirror selfie as she posed in a purple bikini.