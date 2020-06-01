Amanda Holden Stuns In Orange Karen Millen Dress & Heels At Heart Radio Studios

British celebrity Amanda Holden wore a bright number while presenting Heart Radio’s breakfast show in the U.K. this morning and it didn’t go unnoticed.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Britain’s Got Talent panelist was captured walking into the studios in an orange dress that fell just below the knees. The sleeveless garment featured a plunging neckline that showed off her decolletage and military-inspired shoulder pads. Holden paired the look with nude-colored heels that displayed her toes and accessorized herself with a thin gold necklace that had the letter “A” attached to it. She held a Chanel tangerine clutch bag that showcased their iconic logo and put on large round sunglasses. Holden sported her shoulder-length wavy blond hair down and appeared to have applied a coat of black nail polish to her short nails.

Holden flashed a huge smile while walking into work. The 49-year-old looked nothing short of incredible and oozed confidence. She was snapped looking to the side which helped showcase her striking profile and facial features.

On Instagram, she shared a boomerang image of herself inside the studios. The TV personality strutted directly to the camera in the middle of the hallway. Holden placed one hand on her hip and looked over to her right.

For her caption, she credited designer Karen Millen for the dress.

Holden didn’t add a geotag to her upload. However, the Heart Studios are located in London.

In the span of five hours, Holden’s boomerang has been watched over 59,200 times, liked by over 8,600 users, and has gathered in more than 190 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“I love this dress Manda, the colour really suits you,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous color on you. So summery! Love it,” another devotee shared.

“OMG yay so happy to see you back and I love the dress. I’m still listening to @heart breakfast,” remarked a third fan.

“Loving the orange on you! Strutting into June,” a fourth admirer commented.

Holden presents Heart’s breakfast show alongside Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the duo was caught rocking similar ensembles last month.

Roberts wowed in a white t-shirt paired with a long black blazer and loose-fitted pants of the same color while Holden wore a white t-shirt with black pants that had white polka dots printed all over. Roberts took to Instagram and referred to Holden as her “sister” who “telepathically” got the “monochrome memo.” In the photo, they stood separate from each other as they were probably self-distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.