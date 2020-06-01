Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Threaten Former Bodyguard With Lawsuit, Saying He Made ‘Defamatory’ Statements

The couple threatened a multi-million dollar lawsuit if their former bodyguard doesn't stop talking about them publicly.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West aren’t willing to tolerate the remarks of their former bodyguard any longer. According to TMZ, the couple recently sent West’s ex-bodyguard Steve Stanulis a cease and desist letter.

In the letter, the couple claims that Stanulis went on the Hollywood Raw Podcast and made “false and defamatory” statements. The letter states that the remarks Stanulis made on the podcast several weeks ago breached their confidentiality agreement. West and Kardashian claim that Stanulis originally signed the agreement in January of 2016, and that it prohibits him from speaking about their private lives in public.

The letter apparently didn’t make reference to any particular statement, but it did threaten Stanulis with a $10 million lawsuit if he breaches their confidentiality agreement again.

This isn’t the first time that the couple has threatened to take legal action against Stanulis. In May of 2016, they took a very similar step, and demanded a public apology on that occasion as well. This time, they didn’t make a similar demand.

During the podcast interview in question, Stanulis claimed that West had a number of “ridiculous” rules that he insisted his bodyguards follow. Among those rules were West’s insistence that his bodyguards walk ten paces behind him on city streets. Stanulis also claimed that West would get angry any time one of his bodyguards blocked a paparazzi shot.

Stanulis switched careers in 2016, and is now an actor and director. Currently, he’s directing a movie with Tara Reid that’s set to be released on June 3. TMZ spoke with his publicist, Zack Teperman, who said that there had been no breach of confidentiality, and that the things he discussed were already public knowledge.

“No breach of any confidentiality agreement was done. My client went on a podcast to promote his new film, and old stories that were already out there were brought up,” Teperman said.

Teperman also went further, claiming that the couple were attempting to use their legal representation in order to bully Stanulis.

“For Kanye and Kim’s counsel to send out a threatening letter to bully my client against his rights is unwarranted. My client has already made it clear that he respects Kanye, their time working together,” the publicist said.

Teperman also said that West and Kardashian could continue to pursue legal action if they chose to. He argued, though, that the couple’s time and money would be better spent addressing more pressing issues than a years-old agreement they had with a former bodyguard.