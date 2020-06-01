Prince Andrew Considered ‘Toxic’ To Royal Family, New Report Claims

Prince Andrew is reportedly considered “toxic” to the royal family, claimed a new story published by The Sunday Times. The publication stated that the 60-year-old royal has not been asked to resume his patronages and official duties for the British monarchy since he stepped back in November 2019. This removal from duties came after claims that the son of Queen Elizabeth had ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The royal family has reportedly stood firm on their decision to remove Andrew from his positions. The Sunday Times reported that the royal family “has no plans to review” their stance on the matter at the moment.
“The prince hoped his status change would be temporary, but those hopes have disappeared,” according to the report regarding Andrew’s role within the monarchy moving forward.
After he stepped back from the royal spotlight, Prince Andrew continued to hold his military commands, including his role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, reported The Mirror.
Prince Andrew’s reputation within the royal family was stained when claims against the prince were put forth by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed she was sex trafficked to Andrew by the late Jeffrey Epstein on at least three occasions when she was just 17 years old. Prince Andrew has denied the allegations.
In a disastrous BBC interview, the prince claimed he had “no recollection” of ever even meeting his accuser. He also admitted that it was a mistake to remain friends with Jeffrey Epstein after the financier was convicted of being a sex offender in 2008. He also shared that in the past he traveled on Epstein’s jet and was a guest at his homes.
The prince reportedly agreed to sit down for the BBC interview because his reputation with the royal family was severely impacted after the allegations were revealed.
After the interview, Prince Andrew announced via a statement from Buckingham Palace that it had become clear to him that the circumstances related to his association with Jeffrey Epstein had become a major disruption to his family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities he supported. He also expressed his regret over his association with the late sex offender and offered his condolences to those who looked for closure from their ties to Epstein.
The alleged ties between Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein continued to be looked at in the Netflix documentary, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich. A book that will further delve into the association between the two men, titled Prince Andrew: Epstein and the Palace, is also forthcoming in July 2020 by author Nigel Cawthorne.