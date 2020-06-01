Aussie Babe Natalie Roser Goes Topless In Racy New Photo

Natalie Roser ditched her top entirely in the latest racy upload added to her feed. The sizzling shot was posted a few short hours ago, but it is already generating a buzz among her 1.2 million fans.

The photo was taken in black and white and appeared to have been snapped outside though Natalie was the only object in focus. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but in her caption, she shared with fans that this was one of the photos from a photo shoot with The Series Mag. Natalie also credited Australia-based photographer Cameron Mackie for snapping the gorgeous photo.

Natalie was all smiles as she gazed into the camera and flashed her pearly whites. She wore her long blond locks down with a few beachy waves that fell on her shoulders and back in a messy manner. A few other pieces escaped and waved in the gentle breeze, covering a portion of eyes and mouth. The sun reflected off her highlighted tresses and added another dimension to her hair. Natalie secured the rest of her mane underneath a bucket hat that shielded her face from the sun. The model appeared to be virtually makeup-free in the photo, aside from what seemed to be a small amount of mascara.

Natalie went topless for the occasion, covering her chest with a wadded up T-shirt and her manicured hands. The angle of the photo allowed for a portion of sideboob to show, which was something that Natalie’s fans hardly seemed to mind. The sizzling share also left her sculpted arms and shoulders in full view while the sun reflected perfectly against her allover glow. Also of note was a teasing glimpse of her tiny waist and midsection.

The post proved to be a massive hit with Natalie’s fans. So far, it’s been double-tapped over 6,000 times while over 70 more fans took their admiration a step further and commented on her bombshell body. Several fans could not find the right words to express their feelings and instead commented using their choice of emoji.

“Great smile girl,” one of Natalie’s fans complimented.

“Stunning gorgeous smile,” a second fan added with a series of heart-eye and heart emoji.

“Gorgeous, just the most Amazing smile,” another social media user commented.

“As usual always smiling and in a good mood. You are so perfect baby,” a fourth wrote of the seductive new snap.