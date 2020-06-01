Lady Gaga Steps Out In A Revealing Bikini Top And Leggings With A Face Mask

Gaga showed plenty of skin on a coffee run with her boyfriend.

Lady Gaga stepped out over the weekend as she rocked what appeared to be a skimpy bikini top and a pair of skintight black leggings while she spent some time outside alongside her boyfriend, Michael Polansky. The star stunned and flashed some skin the all-black number while she kept herself healthy amid the ongoing pandemic with a face mask over her face and nose.

The candid new paparazzi photos, which can be seen via The Sun, showed Gaga and Michael as they walked hand in hand while on a coffee run.

Gaga looked every in the superstar as she showed off her body confidence in her plunging triple strap black top. It was made up of a typical traditional triangle design with thicker straps over her shoulders, but also featured extra straps that crisscrossed across the front of her torso. Photos taken from another angle showed it also featured a strappy back.

She rocked the revealing top, which showed off her arm tattoos, with a pair of skintight leggings that were ribbed across her the front of her legs and were pulled up high at the waist over her belly button.

She rocked a pink backpack and sported a white surgical mask that wrapped around her ears. Her blond hair was scraped back and she kept things comfy on her feet with a pair of black sneakers.

The “Rain On Me” with Ariana Grande singer wore a gold necklace, which appeared to feature a pendant shaped like the circle she stood in on the cover of her latest album, Chromatica.

As for Michael, who the star went public with on Instagram earlier this year, he rocked a gray top with the sleeves rolled up to his elbows and a pair of black shorts that showed off his tanned legs.

The CEO bought in a little color to his outfit with a pair of bright orange sneakers and also matched his girlfriend with his own white mask.

The twosome made the outing together in sunny Hollywood mere days after Gaga released her sixth studio album. As well as holding hands, the loved up duo were also photographed by awaiting paparazzi as they shared a big hug.

The “Stupid Love” singer previously confirmed on social media that they’d locked down together amid the pandemic.

The latest sighting came as the singer hit the headlines over the weekend for a highly emotional post on social media in which she slammed Donald Trump. Lady Gaga called him a “fool” and a “racist” as she spoke out about George Floyd, whose death has caused widespread outrage across the globe.