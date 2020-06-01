Jen Selter Shows Off Her Sculpted Physique In Skintight Blue Leggings

Fitness model Jen Selter thrilled her 12.7 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram post, in which she flaunted her sculpted physique in a deep blue workout ensemble. Jen didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be in a gym, with several pieces of fitness equipment visible in the background and light from the large windows in the space filling the room.

Jen’s outfit was from the brand Alo Yoga, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself. She showed off her sculpted legs in a pair of high-waisted leggings that clung to every inch of her firm physique. The leggings featured horizontal mesh panels that stretched all the way around her upper thighs, showing off a hint of extra skin.

She paired the leggings with a matching crop top. The crop top had 3/4 length sleeves, and left several inches of her chiselled stomach exposed. The back of the garment had a mesh panel that looked similar to the panels on her pants, giving the look a bit of a peek-a-boo vibe.

Jen’s body was twisted to the side, so the front of the garment wasn’t visible, but her fans could still admire her toned figure. She kept the look simple, adding a pair of white sneakers and some subtle stud earrings. Her brunette locks were pulled back in a low ponytail and she flashed a smile as she posed for the frame, angling her body so that her gravity-defying rear was a focal point in the shot.

Her beauty look was simple yet glamorous, with neutral tones that accentuated her naturally stunning features. In the caption of the post, Jen asked her followers about their workout routine, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling picture. The post racked up over 71,500 likes within just 12 hours, including a like from fellow brunette bombshell Olivia Culpo. It also received 449 comments from Jen’s fans.

“That color blue though is amazinggg,” one fan wrote, loving the deep, vibrant hue Jen was wearing.

“Absolutely gorgeous sweetie!!!” another follower commented.

“Beauty in blue,” one fan added.

“Goals,” yet another follower added, including a flame emoji in the comment.

