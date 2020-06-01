Ariana Grande Informs Twitter Followers On ‘Passionate,’ ‘Loud’ & ‘Loving’ Protest She Was A Part Of

In nearly every major city across North America, protests were held in honor of George Floyd’s death over the weekend. As reported by The New York Times, Floyd, an African-American 46-year-old, was pinned beneath three white police officers after a deli employee accused him of buying cigarettes with a fake $20 bill. Various videos online showcased police officer Derek Chauvin holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes and kept it there after he lost consciousness.

On social media, there was a lot of content and discussion about the violent protests that took place, which became a big distraction for some. However, there were a lot of people who remained peaceful and passionate throughout their protest which didn’t get the same attention.

R&B singer Tinashe was one of the many celebrities who protested and took to Twitter to express that she believes “the media” do not want the public to see the peaceful protests.

18 hours ago, “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” hitmaker Ariana Grande, who also took part in a protest, quote tweeted Tinashe and educated her 74.2 million Twitter followers on what got “little to no coverage.”

“Hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage. All throughout Beverly Hills and West Hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along. We were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.

Cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER,” she wrote.

Grande’s tweet didn’t go unnoticed and has gathered in more than 297,000 likes, 76,500 retweets, and over 4,500 replies.

“Videos of people dancing, sitting peacefully, chanting. this isn’t covered because it doesn’t fit the narrative the media want to create and it’s heartbreaking,” one user wrote.

We need more people like u. Ty for inspiring and protest, u are one of the most caring people on this earth, love u,” another shared.

“I love u so much for using your platform correctly,” remarked a third fan.

Grande joined a Los Angeles protest on Saturday afternoon. According to Vulture, the 26-year-old shared a snap of herself in a mask with a sign that read “Black Lives Matter.”

Over the weekend, Grande has been actively been informing fans of how they can make a change via social media.

stay active, stay energized, keep sharing, keep learning ???? sending strength and if you are protesting today please be safe@blklivesmatter @blmla and @wp4bl have shared more ways to help: https://t.co/0KEKcJkTzm — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 31, 2020

Tinashe also protested in Los Angeles in a separate location. She wore an all-black outfit with a face mask of the same color. She posed in the middle of the road holding up a white sign that read “Black Lives Matter” in capital letters.

Halsey, Michael B. Jordan, Kehlani, and Emily Ratajkowski were a few of many other high-profile names that protested in the same city.