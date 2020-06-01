Maya Jama Sizzles In A Sports Bra And Skintight Leggings In Her Bedroom

The British star showed off her skintight workout gear with weights on her feet.

Maya Jama wowed her fans this week when she took to Instagram stories to share a video of herself in skintight workout gear as she prepared for a workout. The stunning British TV and radio presenter, who was actually named after Maya Angelou, showed off her uber fit figure in the clip, despite telling her 1.6 million followers in the video that exercise isn’t exactly her favorite activity and that her upcoming sweat session would be her first in a week.

The star proudly showed off her body confidence in the June 1 upload. She posed in front of the mirror with her bed behind her as she got candid about her lack of motivation.

“So I’ll be honest, I haven’t done any exercise in another week,” the former BBC Radio 1 host shared as she filmed herself and pulled at the top of her curve hugging leggings.

Maya revealed that when it comes to exercise, she prefers to “do two days, then drink a load of wine and f**k it off for two weeks.”

“But I’m gonna try again. Every week’s a new week to get into the groove,” she added as she began to shimmy from side to side and clicked her fingers. She then panned the camera down slightly to show her bare feet with weights wrapped around both of her ankles to make her workout even more effective.

The Circle host — who often shows off her flawless bikini body on social media — captioned the video with the words, “Consistent is not my middle name.”

Maya appeared to ditch the makeup for the new video. Her seemingly bare skin glowed while she scraped her long, dark hair back into a ponytail to let her obvious natural beauty shine through.

She stood in front of her bed, which was covered in white sheets, with a matching white wall and large plasma screen TV in the background.

As for her workout gear, Maya confidently showed off her jaw-dropping curves in a co-ordinated two-piece.

She rocked a charcoal grey sports bra that plunged slightly low at the chest but sat lower on her slim middle. It also had thicker straps over her shoulders for extra support.

Maya paired the crop top with leggings in the same color, which were pulled up to her waist to only show off just a sliver of skin.

Maya’s confession that she’s not exactly consistent with her workouts will likely come as a surprise to some fans, as she’s made no secret of the fact that she’s got a pretty fit and toned body in a number of bikini snaps.

It was only earlier this year when the star wowed her followers in a pretty tiny baby pink string two-piece when she showed off her toned abs during a vacation to the Maldives.