Savannah Prez Flaunts Gym-Honed Figure In Sexy Workout Set

Savannah Prez delighted fans with a smoking-hot Instagram shot that showed off her gym-honed figure. The upload was her first in two days, and her supporters were absolutely thrilled with the skin-baring display.

The photo captured the fitness coach posed outside in front of a concrete wall that boasted an off-white hue and appeared to be a little dirty. She posed directly in the center of the image with her feet spaced shoulder-length apart, holding a product from EHPlabs in front of her. In her caption, she shared with fans that she was promoting one of her favorite products from the company, Oxyshred, in kiss my peach flavor. She shared that the product was tasty and improves energy and she also included a promo code for a discount.

Savannah sizzled in a two-piece set that flaunted her hourglass figure. The black color proved to be the perfect complement against her bronze skin. The crop top cut off on her ribs and showed off her taut tummy and tiny midsection. Its thick, sleeveless straps allowed for her muscular arms to be seen in their entirety, and the front boasted a vibrant white graphic with the company’s logo.

Her bottoms were just as skimpy and rested on her navel while flaunting her taut tummy and hourglass curves. Two strips of fabric were stitched on the garment’s side — one in red and the other in white while the shorts rode dangerously high on her legs and exposed her muscular thighs, which have been the result of rigorous exercises. She added a pair of like-new white sneakers to finish off the gym-chic look.

Savannah pulled her long, brunette tresses back in a high ponytail that cascaded down her shoulder and back. She appeared to be wearing a bombshell application of makeup, which seemed to include eyeliner, mascara, blush, defined brows, and mascara.

The photo has already been a hit with fans in its short time live and it has already amassed over 16,000 likes and well over 130 comments from her adoring followers. Many social media users commented on the product that Savannah was promoting while countless others raved over her gym-honed figure.

“OBSESSED! Girl your killing it,” one follower gushed with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Where did you get your outfit, its really cute and it looks so good on you,” a second social media user commented alongside a series of different emoji.

“You’re such a fantastic soul so inspiring! I will check that YouTube video! You are amazing Savannah,” one more added.