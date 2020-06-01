Savannah Prez Flaunts Gym-Honed Figure In Sexy Workout Set

Savannah Prez delighted fans with a smoking-hot Instagram shot that showed off her gym-honed figure. The upload was her first in two days, and her supporters were absolutely thrilled with the skin-baring display.

The photo captured the fitness coach posed outside in front of an off-white concrete wall. She posed directly in the center of the image with her feet spaced shoulder-length apart, holding a product from EHPlabs in front of her. In her caption, she shared with fans that she was promoting one of her favorite products from the company, Oxyshred, in kiss my peach flavor. She stated that the product was tasty and improves energy, and she also included a promo code for anyone who wanted to purchase their own.

Savannah sizzled in a two-piece set that flaunted her hourglass figure. The black color proved to be the perfect complement against her bronzed skin. The crop top revealed her taut tummy and trim midsection. Its sleeveless design allowed for her muscular arms to be seen in their entirety, and the front boasted a vibrant white graphic with the company’s logo.

Her bottoms were just as skimpy and came over her navel while flaunting her hourglass curves. Two stripes ran up the sides — one in red and the other in white. The shorts were incredibly short and exposed her muscular thighs, which showcase the results of her rigorous exercise routine. She added a pair of like-new white sneakers to finish off the gym-chic look, and no accessories were visible, keeping the focus on the model’s toned body.

Savannah pulled her long, brunette tresses back in a high ponytail that cascaded down her shoulder and back. She appeared to be wearing a bombshell application of makeup, which seemed to include eyeliner, mascara, blush, defined brows, and mascara.

The photo has already been a hit with fans in its short time live, and already amassing over 16,000 likes and well over 130 comments from her adoring followers. Many social media users commented on the product that Savannah was promoting while countless others raved over her gym-honed figure.

“OBSESSED! Girl your killing it,” one follower gushed with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Where did you get your outfit, its really cute and it looks so good on you,” a second social media user commented alongside a series of different emoji.

“You’re such a fantastic soul so inspiring! I will check that YouTube video! You are amazing Savannah,” one more supporter added.