Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shows Off Lots Of Leg In Colorful Romper

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed off lots of leg in a colorful romper in her latest Instagram share. The reality star turned businesswoman posted a photo where she featured one of the newer items fans can purchase at her brick-and-mortar store The Snooki Shop in Madison, New Jersey. The adorable selfie was a full-length shot of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star as she modeled a new look for her store’s 377,000 followers.

Nicole captured her image in a mirror of the dressing room of her new store. The Jersey Shore star upgraded her initial space, which was a smaller shop featuring fashionable clothing, accessories, and makeup hand-picked by the reality star for her customers. Her new store is now double the size, she revealed during her weekly podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, which she hosts with makeup artist Joey Camasta.

She wore the cute summer outfit that showed off her lean legs and arms, which are likely the result of the almost daily workouts she shares on her personal Instagram account. The outfit had a low V-neck, which was a quite flattering look for the reality television star and mother of three children. It had a crocheted detail that surrounded the neckline and ran from the sides of her neck down, over her shoulders, and to the bottom of the romper’s short sleeves. The adorable floral print was in shades of peach, yellow, and green and appeared to be atop a tan background.

The reality star, who reportedly quit the MTV series that made her famous at the close of filming Season 3, wore her long, highlighted hair loose and down her back. The tresses closest to her face were pulled away into a high ponytail. She had a slight smile on her face. Nicole’s makeup appeared to be more on the natural side than she sports when she is filming or readying herself for a formal event. Her nails were painted white.

Fans loved the overall summertime feel of the outfit and shared their feelings regarding Nicole’s fashion look in the comments section of the share.

“Love you and you’re style!!! I’m in Vegas maybe Ronnie can deliver lol,” remarked a fan of their proximity to the reported home of Nicole’s Jersey Shore castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

“That look is so super cute,” said a second follower.

“Gorg mama,” noted a third follower, followed by a fire emoji.

“I love your fashion Snooki, you always know how to dress well and how to flatter your figure,” stated a fourth fan.