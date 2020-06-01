Brie Larson Sizzles In A Crop Top And Face Mask In New Photos

Brie appeared to go braless as she stepped out in a crop top and jeans.

Brie Larson proudly showed off her flat and toned middle in a crop top as she stepped out over the weekend with her boyfriend, actor and musician Elijah Allan-Blitz. The Captain America star put her slim waist on full show as they duo headed out in Malibu, California, on May 31 where they both kept their mouths covered amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In candid new photos, which can be seen via Just Jared, Brie kept things casual in a navy blue crop top and a pair of baggy acid wash jeans with large rips on both knees.

The top featured a high round neck at the top, but was sleeveless to flash her toned arms.

Brie — who recently revealed that she would loved to star in an Animal Crossing movie — appeared to go braless under her top, which a little billowy and was cut off just below her chest to show off her toned abs. Her seriously slim middle was highlighted by her high-waisted pants that were pulled up line with her bellybutton.

The light denim bottoms appeared to be a vintage style with frayed edges and flared at the bottom while cut off just above her ankles.

The 30-year-old Marvel star had her blond hair scraped back and tied up into a bun on the top of her head and she paired her dressed down look with a pair of flat white shoes as she carried an oversized orange bag on her right shoulder.

Brie wore a light blue mask that covered her mouth and nose.

As for Elijah, he also cut a casual look but kept things co-ordinated with his girlfriend, who’s also famous for her roles in Kong: Skull Island and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. He rocked slightly darker blue jeans with a tight light blue t-shirt that showcased his bulging muscles. He wore the same shade on his shoes as the two strolled along together.

Elijah also kept himself shielded from the virus with a black face mask.

According to the outlet, the twosome were out on a Sunday grocery run to a farmer’s market in Malibu. The couple have kept their romance pretty private, but were first rumored to have been dating in August 2019, around six months after Brie called off her engagement to the lead singer the band Phantom Planet, Alex Greenwald.

People confirmed Brie’s split with Alex, which came around three years after they got engaged. A source told the site in January 2019 that the twosome had “taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close.”