Nicole Thorne Tantalizes Her Instagram Followers In Lacy Pink Lingerie

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she rocked sexy pink lingerie in an outdoor photoshoot. Nicole didn’t include the typical geotag of Brisbane, Australia that she adds to many of her posts, instead simply indicating via the geotag that the photo location was “The Slow.”

The pictures in Nicole’s double update were taken by Australian photographer Benjamin Patrick, who Nicole made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as the caption of the post. She rocked a pale pink lingerie set from Gooseberry Intimates.

Nicole perched on a couch with several printed pillows around her and a cozy-looking throw positioned beneath her. Several plants were visible in the background, although much of the background and foreground was blurred so that Nicole remained the focal point of the shot.

On top, she rocked a longline bra that accentuated her ample assets and showed off a serious amount of cleavage. Delicate lace cups hugged her curves, and an underwire offered support. Several inches of lace extended below her breasts, hugging her toned stomach before ending an inch or two above her belly button.

She paired the feminine and flirty longline bra with matching underwear in the same pink lacy material. In the first snap, she posed with one leg bent and the other extended as she gazed directly at the camera.

The second snap was taken from a closer perspective, and cropped an inch or two below her breasts. The close-up perspective showcased Nicole’s beauty look to perfection.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her back and framed her face, and her beauty look emphasized her natural beauty. She appeared to have some black eyeliner and lashes to highlight her gorgeous eyes, and a matte pink hue graced her plump pout. Her lips were slightly parted in a sultry expression, and her fans couldn’t get enough.

The post racked up over 16,400 likes within just eight hours, and also received 250 comments from her eager fans.

“WOWZERS incredible work you two!” one follower wrote, complimenting both Nicole and the photographer.

“Flawless beauty,” another fan commented.

“Wow you are stunning,” another follower added, including a heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Love the lace babe,” a fourth fan wrote.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole shared a post in which she flaunted a new pair of boots she added to her collection. In the sexy double Instagram update, Nicole rocked a simple black lingerie set paired with the chunky boots, and posed on the floor of her home for an effortlessly steamy vibe.