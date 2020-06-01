Jade Grobler Bares Booty In Printed Thong Bikini

Jade Grobler tantalized her Instagram followers on Sunday, May 31, with a new saucy snap of herself flaunting her pert booty. The latest share featured the Australian model wearing a tiny printed thong bikini that showcased her insane curves.

In the photo, Jade was photographed at an unknown beach. While her legs were cut-off from view, it seemed like she stood on a rock. She posed with most of her backside facing the camera, making her derriere the main focus of the shot. She looked over her shoulder with a serious look on her face.

It also appeared that she already took a dip in the ocean before the photoshoot session, as her hair looked wet. The background showed some other rock formations and a little body of water. A script tattoo was found on her left forearm, and another on her right arm.

Jade rocked a printed two-piece swimsuit from an unnamed brand. From what was visible, the bandeau bikini top boasted teeny cups that barely contained her voluptuous breasts. The strapless bathing suit had a snug fit that it clung to her chest securely. She sported a minuscule thong that displayed a nice view of her round booty. The swimwear hugged her slim waist, highlighting her curvy hips.

The 21-year-old model left her blond hair loose hanging down her back. She seemingly sported a minimal makeup look, despite being at the beach. She appeared to be wearing defined eyebrows and several coats of black mascara. The only visible accessory was her black string bracelet. Due to the angle, it was hard to tell if she wore her favorite turtle necklace.

In the caption, Jade wrote something about not uploading a “booty” snapshot in such a long time. She tagged an Instagram account, which presumably belonged to her.

The new post earned more than 40,400 likes and over 560 comments in less than a day of being live on the popular photo-sharing website. A lot of her social media fans flocked the comments section and wrote compliments. Many of them can’t help but gush over her amazing physique. Countless other admirers didn’t have a lot to say. Instead, they chimed in with their choice of emoji.

“The girl of my dreams,” one of her admirers commented, adding six flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Nice rocks behind you. You look gorgeous and sensational in the pic,” another follower wrote.

“Let me pick my jaw up off the floor. You are so stunning!!!” gushed a third admirer.

“You make this bikini look so good,” added a fourth Instagrammer.