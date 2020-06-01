Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Sizzles In Hot Pants & Matching Bra

Dolly Castro took to Instagram to flaunt her curvaceous figure in an all-black ensemble that has sent temperatures soaring on social media.

The steamy new upload captured the Nicaraguan fitness model posed outside in sunny California in front of a row of gorgeous pink flowers. A geotag on the post indicated that the photo was snapped in Orange County, California, where she currently resides. Dolly stood confidently in the center of the picture, resting one leg on a black and red medicine ball and the other on the ground as she raised her arms behind her head and gazed off into the distance.

She slipped into a two-piece set from 1st Phorm, noting in her caption that outfit was from their Spring Collection. On top, she sported the Solstice bra that was constructed of stretchy nylon fabric that hugged her curves to perfection. The piece boasted thick straps that left her sculpted arms on display while its scooping neckline teased a glimpse of cleavage. Meanwhile, the bottom band stretched tightly across her ribs and drew attention to her tiny frame.

On her lower half, she rocked the Aspire shorts, which were constructed of the same black fabric. The tight garment hugged her hourglass curves and cut off high on her thigh, leaving her shapely legs in sight. Its waistband rested high on her navel while only a portion of her rock hard abs was in sight. Dolly completed her look with a pair of forest green Nikes that had a silver swoosh. She did not add any additional accessories to her workout ensemble, but less was more in this case.

The model styled her brunette locks with a middle part, and her flowing mane spilled behind her back and shoulders. Her look still called for her typical application of glam, which helped to bring out all of her bombshell features and it seemed to include eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

In addition to crediting 1st Phorm for her outfit, Dolly also shared an inspirational quote with fans in her caption, and so far, the upload has earned a ton of love from fans. In addition to over 19,000 double-taps, it’s accrued over 240 compliments.

“Looking gorgeous queen,” one follower gushed with a heart and crown emoji.

“Caption is on point girl. You look amazing love, always happy to see a new post from you,” a second social media user added.

“Amazing work plan by magic worker girl! That’s from spiritual life, she is infinite love energy vibes always,” one more complimented.