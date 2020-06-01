Fitness Model Valentina Lequeux Shows Off Sculpted Figure In New Leg Workout

Fitness model Valentina Lequeux showed off her sculpted figure in her latest workout video, posted to social media platform Instagram on Sunday, May 31.

Valentina gave viewers an eyeful of her chiseled muscles in a black sports bra and booty shorts. The top included a cut-out design along the neckline and ended just below her chest, showing off her toned abdomen. The dark shorts, designed in a camouflage pattern, hugged the model’s hips and extended to just below her gym-honed backside, leaving her bulky quads on display.

The fitness trainer completed the outfit with yellow sneakers and styled her long, brunette locks in a half-up ponytail, letting the bulk of her hair flow down her back and shoulders. Valentina also appeared to be wearing a touch of black mascara and lip gloss.

The workout took place in an outdoor setting in what appeared to be a park. The model carried out the exercises on a concrete pathway and used a black exercise mat and two different resistance bands for equipment. The workout targeted the quad and hamstring muscles and included seven exercises, each featured in an individual video clip.

Before beginning the exercises, the trainer showed off her fit figure, standing with her back to the camera and throwing a cheeky smile over her shoulder while she popped her backside out. Valentina then turned to face the camera and laughed before the clip cut to the first exercise.

Valentina started with a warm-up that included side-to-side squats, good mornings, and floor bridge abductions. She then moved into the first set of exercises, completing sumo stance good mornings, elongated glute bridges, and kneeling leg extensions. The second set of exercises included Bulgarian squats, Nordic curls, and complex lunges.

In the caption of the post, the fitness model wrote out the exercises and separated them into their individual sets. She added the number of sets and reps her followers should do for each. Valentina also announced a giveaway for one-on-one online coaching. The model created the giveaway to thank her community for their support and sincerity. Valentina wrote that every day her community shows her that nothing is impossible while motivating her to continue creating valuable information and experiences for them.

The post earned plenty of attention from Valentina’s two million followers, many of them interested in the giveaway. Others expressed their own gratitude and love for the fitness model in the comments section of the post.

“I love you @valentinalequeux! You are a true role model and have helped me SO much the last year,” one Instagram user commented.