Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Wears Bright-Red Sports Bra & Booty Shorts For New Quad Workout

Fitness model Lauren Simpson took to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, June 1, to post her latest workout video targeting the quad muscles.

For the workout, the fitness trainer wore a bright-red sports bra and booty shorts outfit. The top included crossing straps along the chest, showing glimpses of Lauren’s skin, and left plenty of sculpted muscle on display, including her arms, upper back, and chiseled abdomen. On her lower half, Lauren opted for a pair of booty shorts that rose high on her hips and extended to just below her backside, leaving the length of her toned legs exposed.

Lauren completed the outfit with a pair of white and black Nike sneakers and white calf-level socks. She accessorized with a thin, black exercise watch and sparkly stud earrings. Her long, straight platinum tresses were secured away from her face in a low ponytail that trailed down her back to her waist. Lauren also appeared to have made up her face with thick, black lashes, eye shadow, and pink-painted lips.

The workout took place in the model’s living room and required the use of dumbbells, a resistance band, and an exercise mat. Lauren performed a total of six exercises, each separated into its own video clip in the post.

The first exercise that Lauren demonstrated was the weighted kneeling sissy squat. The model used a dumbbell for added resistance but left a note in the caption that for those new to the exercise, body weight would serve as enough resistance. In the second video, Lauren went through a series of narrow stance squats, placing one dumbbell on each shoulder as she carried out the move. The third exercise was reverse lunges, moving from a wide to narrow stance.

In the fourth video, Lauren demonstrated leg extensions with isometric holds using a resistance band while the fifth featured the narrow stance lunge. The final exercise in the circuit was triple pulse jump lunges, which relied solely on body weight for resistance.

In the caption of the post, Lauren wrote out the exercises and added the number of reps and sets her followers should do for each. She gave a series of tips on how to best execute each exercise. Also in the caption, the fitness model asked her followers if they still wanted her to post home-based workout videos or if they also wanted to see more gym-based content now.

The quad workout earned several thousand likes and a handful of comments from adoring fans within the first hour of appearing on the photo-sharing site.