Jesy Nelson Rides A Bike And Dances In A Nude Crop Top With Cut Off Shorts

Jesy straddled her bike flashed some skin on a bike ride with her mom.

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson gave her Instagram followers a treat over the weekend when she shared sunny a clip to Instagram stories which showed her as she rocked a nude crop top with a pair of cut off shorts while on a bike. The British star wowed as she proudly showed off her body confidence while out for a ride in the sun with her mom, Janice White.

The clip, which she shared with her 6.8 million followers on May 31, showed the “Shout Out To My Ex” singer as she did a dance with her arm up in the air while she and her mom took a quick break during their ride around.

The short video showed Jesy as she threw up her let hand and placed her tongue on her bottom teeth while she shimmied in the sun. She then panned the camera and gave fans a look at her mom, who was dressed in all-black also did a little dance, before Jesy had to pull her short shorts back up around her slim waist after they slipped down sightly as she moved.

Jesy — who recently rocked a bright yellow bikini as she posed for the camera in her kitchen — looked every inch the superstar in the clip as she revealed her glowing tan in the nude crop top, which almost matched her skin tone and was taken from fashion brand from Pretty Little Thing. The round neck number showed plenty of skin from the star, including her very toned middle.

She also revealed a lot of leg amid the U.K. heatwave. She straddled the bright orange bicycle and panned the camera down to give fans a look at her toned pins in a pair of high waisted light shorts, which appeared to be made of a khaki print, and were frayed at the bottom.

Jesy had her brunette haired curled and down and rocked a pair of dark sunglasses on her eyes. She also accessorized with a gold chain around her neck which had a large key pendant that rested on her chest. Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh‑Anne Pinnock’s bandmate also wore a small nose stud.

Jesy let out an enthusiastic “Hey! Hey! Hey!” as she had some fun in the sun.

But her latest Instagram stories video is far from the only time fans have seen the singer’s fit and toned body recently.

Jesy has kept fans well updated with how she’s spent her time while in lockdown due to the ongoing pandemic, which has included a whole lot of sunbathing.

One recent social media share from the star saw her show off her tan lines in a skimpy baby pink triangle string bikini from band mate Leigh-Anne’s own swimwear line.