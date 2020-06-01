Tarsha Whitmore Slays In A Snakeskin-Print Bodysuit While Relaxing On The Couch

Tarsha Whitmore put her curves on display in a steamy new addition to her Instagram feed today that channeled serious movie star vibes. The post has only been live for a few minutes but has already proved to be a major hit with her 842,000 followers.

In the image, Tarsha was seen lounging on a large, gray couch in a dimly lit room. She propped her head up in her hand and stretched her legs across its plush cushions while staring at the camera in front of her with an intense and sultry gaze. The model wore a full face of makeup to highlight her striking features, which appeared to include a red lip gloss, dark blush, and shimmering highlighter. Her lashes were also coated in a thick layer of mascara that made her piercing brown eyes pop.

As for her outfit in the shot, Tarsha rocked nothing more than a snakeskin-print bodysuit that left plenty of her bronzed figure well on display The sleeveless garment showcased her toned arms and had a high neckline that hid her decolletage entirely. It also boasted a daringly high-cut design that left her lower half almost completely exposed, treating her audience to a tantalizing look at her curvy hips and sculpted thighs.

While a scanty ensemble is nothing new for the Australian model, her longtime followers would notice one major difference in her look — her hair. Rather than her natural honey-blond tresses or the platinum wig she’s been seen in recently, Tarsha sported deep brown locks that made her feel like she was “about to go on set of an action movie.” The ‘do was only temporary, as a tag on the photo indicated that it was a wig from Freedom couture, but that didn’t stop Tarsha’s thousands of fans from fawning over her stunning transformation.

“Yess babe love this wig omg,” one person wrote.

“Dark hair looks soooooo good on you,” gushed another fan.

“You are an amazing girl,” a third follower remarked.

“Perfection,” added a fourth admirer.

The snap has also been awarded nearly 7,000 likes during its first 35 minutes of going live.

Though Tarsha’s look today certainly proved popular with her fans, she doesn’t always have to show some skin to get their attention. Another recent upload saw her in a cozier look that consisted of a knit crop top and matching lounge pants. The coordinated set drew just as much love, including more than 17,000 likes and 194 comments to date.