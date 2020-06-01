Chip Gaines Gushes Over Wife Joanna In Anniversary Post: ‘You Really Are The Girl Of My Dreams’

Fans of the couple flipped out over his sweet sentiments.

Chip Gaines gushed over wife Joanna in an anniversary post which celebrated the couple’s nuptials 17 years ago. In an accompanying caption, Chip stated, “you really are the girl of my dreams” as he shared two images of his beloved wife: one from the day of their wedding and one which appeared to have been taken recently, to show his appreciation.

In the caption, Chip also noted how much he loved and respected Joanna and listed all the good things she has brought to his life. On that fateful day in 2003, the twosome likely would have never foreseen their future which now includes five children: Duke, Emmie, Ella, Drake, and Chip, and a wildly successful business empire.

In the first of two images Chip posted to Instagram, he allowed fans into his and Joanna’s wedding day which took place at the Earle-Harrison House in Waco, Texas. The two were seated in what appeared to be the back of a horse-drawn carriage. A handcrafted sign which had the words just married was attached to the back of the vehicle. Joanna looked directly at the camera and smiled happily in the black and white image. A small rhinestone crown was affixed to her hair, which was fashioned into an updo. Chip leaned into his new wife to plant a tender kiss upon her left cheek. He was not looking at the camera.

In the second photo, a newer image of Joanna was shared. She was seated on a staircase. The mother of five wore a gray long-sleeved shirt, jeans, and flat shoes for the photo. Her dark hair was worn long and lush and hung down over her shoulders. She smiled at the camera.

Fans flipped out over Chip’s declaration of love for his wife.

“Gaaahh! You guys are so cute. Happy Anniversary,” said one follower.

“Wanted: this type of love,” stated a second fan.

“Inspiration at its finest… our wedding was postponed this month but It’s photos like this that remind me it’s all about the love… the date will come… this is just beautiful! Thank you!” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Woooow that’s a beautiful picture of both of you!!!! Lovely,” said a fourth follower.

Chip and Joanna met in 2001 when she worked at her father’s auto shop in Waco, Texas, and Chip ran several small businesses in the area. After their wedding ceremony, the couple honeymooned in New York City and named their first child, Drake, after the hotel where they stayed during their visit.