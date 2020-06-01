Georgia Toffolo Stuns In A Plunging Floral Bikini With Symbols On Her Eyelids

The British reality star flashed some skin on Instagram.

British reality star Georgia Toffolo slipped into a floral bikini over the weekend as she showed some skin in a creative new Instagram upload. The star, who appeared on Made in Chelsea alongside Binky Felstead and won the reality competition series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2017, put on a sizzling display for her 1.8 million followers on April 31 as she posed in her two-piece.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the upload was made up of two snaps that showed Georgia in the black bikini with a repeated yellow, white, and green daisy-print across the chest.

The unique bikini top plunged pretty low to show off plenty of her decolletage and was tied into a knot in the center of her bust. It also featured a collar around her neck and showed off plenty of her toned tummy.

In the first snap, Georgia — who made headlines for her friendship with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson, during her time on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, rested her head on her right hand as she tousled her blond hair and looked directly at the camera.

In the second photo contained in the upload, she stayed in the same position but looked down to give her followers a better look at the small paintings on her eyelids. The reality star got creative with some colorful symbols on her closed eyes, including flowers and leaves.

She kept the rest of her makeup a little more natural as she flashed her blemish-free skin and neutral glossy lips.

In the caption, Stephanie Pratt’s former co-star joked about her floral display. She quipped that she’d only paid one visit to the garden centre as garden supply stores recently opened up again amid the U.K.’s ongoing restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It wasn’t clear if Georgia kept things matching with a pair of bikini bottoms in the same floral print, as both photos were cropped at her waist. However, she did confirm in the upload where she got her bikini from. She tagged the official account of the resort wear brand Onia.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts on her creative bikini photos in the comments section.

“This makeup is amazing,” one person said.

“Toff!!! Omg… you are stunning!!! Beautiful and talented!!! Yes!!!” another comment read, as they referred to the star by her nickname.

A third person called Georgia “Gorgeous beautiful” with a fire and a heart emoji.

The reality star and Instagram influencer’s bikini upload has received more than 23,000 likes in the first 15 hours since she shared it with fans.