Fitness Influencer Demi Bagby Rocks A Red Bikini And Does Over A Dozen Back Handsprings On The Beach

Demi's stunt included a few flips.

Fitness influencer Demi Bagby rocked a stylish bikini and amazed her fans by performing a lengthy tumbling routine on the beach. On Sunday, the 19-year-old athlete took to Instagram to share footage of her impressive physical feat with her 2.2 million followers, and a few of them joked that watching her made them feel dizzy.

Demi was appropriately dressed for a trip to the beach in a bright red bikini. The swimsuit included a sporty bralette with a peek-a-boo cutout right above the bust band. The top also had a scoop neck, thick shoulder straps, and a similar cutout on the back.

The front of Demi’s bikini bottoms scooped down in a wide V. The garment had a cheeky back that left little of her pert backside to the imagination. Her bathing suit also showcased her washboard abs, toned thighs, powerful back, and strong shoulders.

Demi wore her thick, curly hair pulled up in a messy bun, and she didn’t appear to have any makeup on. Her skin looked fresh, flawless, and sun-kissed.

The CrossFit athlete’s acrobatic display began far from the water’s edge on Pacific Beach in San Diego. She balanced on a concrete barrier near the street, and she leapt onto another barrier a few feet away. This move was followed by a front flip into the deep sand. Demi didn’t let the sinking substance slow her down as she did a roundoff followed by two back handsprings, another roundoff, two more back handsprings, a back flip, two back handsprings, another back flip, four back handsprings, a third back flip, and a final set of six back handsprings.

When she finally stopped flipping, Demi’s face was noticeably red. She was still able to laugh and smile at whoever was filming her, but the seemingly dizzy fitness enthusiast stumbled around a bit before collapsing in the sand.

Demi’s video has racked up over 82,000 likes since it was initially uploaded. Her exhausting performance also received an outpouring of praise in the comments section of her post.

“Lost count on how many flips, but that was a lot! Amazing,” read one response to her video.

“Bun still intact! Very impressed,” another admirer remarked.

“You defy the laws of gravity and physics,” a third comment read.

“I got dizzy watching this,” a fourth fan wrote.

Demi always finds creative ways to show off her incredible athleticism. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the bubbly and energetic Instagram star has also wowed her fans by using her legs to take her pants off while doing a handstand. This stunt was seemingly inspired by a viral video created by Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.