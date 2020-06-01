NBA Rumors: Knicks Should Trade For Andrew Wiggins, ‘Blue Man Hoop’ Suggests

Though they already under new leadership, the New York Knicks are still highly expected to be active on the trade market in the 2020 NBA offseason. However, the Knicks wouldn’t just target any superstar that would be available, but the only ones that complement and fit the timeline of RJ Barrett, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. One of the potential trade targets for the Knicks this summer is Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors.

In his recent article, Nathan Beighle of Fansided’s Blue Man Hoop suggested possible trade destinations for Wiggins in the 2020 NBA offseason, including the Knicks. Though he isn’t expected to immediately turn the Knicks into a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference in the 2020-21 NBA season, Beighle believes that adding Wiggins to their young core could make New York “significantly better” compared to the previous seasons.

“The Knicks just drafted RJ Barrett this past draft. They seemingly still feel he could be the future. However, Kevin Knox who was a former lottery pick is not. Wiggins could come in and be an important asset for this team. One of the worst teams in the East, the Knicks could off two first-round picks for Wiggins and the Warriors first, assuming the Dubs first is better than the Knicks. Add a LaMelo Ball to the team and then giving him an athletic scorer like Wiggins would be best for his development.”

Wiggins would undeniably be an intriguing acquisition for the Knicks, giving them another young and promising talent with huge superstar potential and a very reliable scoring option. The arrival of Wiggins in New York would help the Knicks improve their performance, especially on the offensive end of the floor. This season, the 25-year-old small forward is averaging 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Though it would take away his opportunity to win his first NBA championship title, being traded to a rebuilding team like the Knicks would be very beneficial for Wiggins. Being on an NBA team that could give him more playing time and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor could help Wiggins speed up his development into a legitimate NBA superstar in the league.

Unfortunately for the Knicks, the Warriors don’t seem to be in a rush to move Wiggins in the 2020 NBA offseason. Also, if ever the Warriors consider moving the former No.1 overall pick, it would be in a blockbuster deal that would enable them to land their fourth superstar.