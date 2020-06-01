Madison Gordon Spills Out Of A Skimpy Magenta Bikini, Shows Off Her Tanned Body On Instagram

Aussie model and livestreamer Madison Gordon took to her Instagram page on Sunday and treated her fans to a very sexy bikini snap.

In the picture, Madison could be seen rocking a very tiny magenta two-piece bathing suit that allowed her to show off major skin. The skimpy, strapless bikini top was so tiny that it struggled to contain Madison’s breasts. As a result, she showed off major underboob to titillate her fans.

She paired the sexy top with matching bikini bottoms that she pulled high on her slender hips, making it hard to miss her sculpted abs and taut stomach. In addition to that, she put her lean legs on full display. Overall, the risque ensemble also enabled Madison to show off her perfectly tanned body.

Madison opted for a full face of makeup. However, in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot, she chose subtle shades. The application seemingly featured foundation, nude lipstick, and a pink blush. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows. Her eye makeup could not be seen because she accessorized with a pair of round-shaped, black sunglasses that featured a thin silver frame.

She wore her raven-colored tresses down and let her locks cascade over her back.

Madison did not use a geotag to define the location, but the shoot took place outdoors, near a swimming pool. Several trees, a gray chair, and two sun loungers could be seen in the background. Madison sat at the edge of the pool with her feet submerged in water.

She stretched her body, spread her legs apart, extended them forward, and rested her hands on the tiled edge of the pool. She tilted her head, sported a pout, and gazed at the camera to strike a pose.

In the caption, Madison implied that she missed summers, which indicated that the picture was a throwback one. Within five hours of going live, and as of the writing of this article, the picture has amassed more than 4,400 likes. What’s more, her followers also took to the comments section and posted almost 300 messages to praise her sexy body.

“I could look at this all day!! How are you even real?” one of her fans commented on the picture, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“Wow!! You are so beautiful!! And tanned too. I hope all is well. Love and good vibes always for you, Madison!” a second admirer remarked.

“Damn, you are the epitome of sexiness,” a third follower wrote.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of her fellow models also liked the snap, including Vicky Aisha, Jesse Jane, and Elyse Brooks.