‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Preview: The Life And Times Of The Abbotts

The Young and the Restless weekly preview for the week of June 1 through 5 teases a week filled with some of the most significant moments for one of Genoa City’s most notable families — the Abbotts. The theme week features classic and flashback episodes from the early 1990s through last year.

On Monday, take a trip back to January 11, 1991, to watch as family and friends gather to witness the nuptials of Traci (Beth Maitland) and Brad (Don Diamont), according to SheKnows Soaps. An intimate moment between Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and the groom threatens to ruin the day, but Traci moves forward and ends up dancing the night away with Brad after they say “I do.” Plus, Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) and Dina (Adams) plot against Jill (Walton) because neither like her nor wants her to be with John (Jerry Douglas), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) finds herself struggling with alcohol.

A flashback to September 17, 1999, comes on Tuesday when Jack (Peter Bergman) smells success as John Abbott regains control of Jabot. Jack hosts a dinner and lets his dad know that he made a deal with Victor (Eric Braeden) to regain Jabot, and John is incredibly happy about the news. Plus, Victor and Ashley make amends, and she thanks him for returning the company to her family.

Wednesday brings special storylines from September 10, 2001. Jack proposes to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and she stuns him and their guests by running out. Plus, tensions rise between Traci and Ashley because of Brad. Traci and Coleen’s living arrangements are causing Ashley anguish, but Traci isn’t willing to change anything unless her sister talks to her about it.

An episode that originally aired on August 24, 2006, is scheduled for Thursday. The day brings a sad moment as the family mourns the loss of John Abbott, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Michael (Christian Le Blanc) help Gloria (Judith Chapman) fight for her place among the Abbotts even though Jack made peace with her. Unfortunately, Jack tells Glo the wrong time for the funeral, so she ends up missing it entirely, which makes her kids angry. Things get nasty when Gloria’s family confronts Jack about his deception.

Finally, on Friday, it’s Christmas in June with an installment that first aired on December 24, 2019. Dina reminds the Abbotts of the true meaning of Christmas. Plus, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) celebrate their first Christmas as a married couple with some tree decorating and talk about their future. At the same time, Billy (Jason Thompson) keeps a secret from his family.